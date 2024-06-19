ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2% from July 1

Updated - June 19, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2% from July 1, 2024 due to rising commodity prices

PTI

Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India. File | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

Tata Motors on June 19 said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from July 1, 2024 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the company had announced a price hike by up to 2% from April 1, 2024 to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US