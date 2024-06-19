GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2% from July 1

Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by up to 2% from July 1, 2024 due to rising commodity prices

Updated - June 19, 2024 01:40 pm IST

Published - June 19, 2024 01:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India. File

Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India. File | Photo Credit: P.V. Sivakumar

Tata Motors on June 19 said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2% from July 1, 2024 to offset the impact of rising commodity prices.

The price hike will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the company had announced a price hike by up to 2% from April 1, 2024 to offset the residual impact of the past input costs.

Tata Motors is a leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, in India.

