Tata Motors says it sold 7 lakh units of Nexon SUV in 7 years

Tata Motors has announced that it has sold 7 lakh units of Nexon SUV in seven years. Introduced in 2017 Nexon has emerged as India’s largest selling SUV for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, the company said in a statement.

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.,said, “Since its launch in 2017, the Nexon has set new standards in design, safety, comfort and driving pleasure.

“Over the past seven years, the support and love of its expanding customer base have made the Nexon an iconic brand in the industry. With a wide choice of powertrains and personas, we have ensured that there is an ideal Nexon for every evolving need and discerning choice of our customers,” he said.

“To celebrate this landmark achievement of 7 lakh sales in 7 years and to express our sincere gratitude to the growing Nexon family, we are passing on exciting price benefits for both existing and new customers,” he added.

The company said all its passenger vehicles dealers and showrooms across the country have organised special events and customer meets to celebrate the occasion.

It has offered benefits up to ₹1 lakh (depending on model and variant) for customers who have booked and await delivery of their Nexon along with those booking afresh or wanting to upgrade their existing Nexon to the latest model.