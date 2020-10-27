Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of ₹307 crore in September quarter

Mumbai

27 October 2020 17:33 IST

Tata Motors on October 27 reported a consolidated net loss of ₹307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The auto major had reported a net loss of ₹187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

The company’s total revenue from operations declined to ₹53,530 crore in the second quarter as against ₹65,431.95 crore during the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

