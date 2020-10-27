Industry

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of ₹307 crore in September quarter

Tata Motors on October 27 reported a consolidated net loss of ₹307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The auto major had reported a net loss of ₹187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscal.

The company’s total revenue from operations declined to ₹53,530 crore in the second quarter as against ₹65,431.95 crore during the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 5:33:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tata-motors-reports-consolidated-net-loss-of-307-crore-in-september-quarter/article32955105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY