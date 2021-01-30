Tata Motors’ quarterly profit surges on festive boost

Tata Motors Ltd. on Friday posted a 67.2% surge in profit for the December quarter, as the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the festive season helped the carmaker clock in better sales. Carmakers are seeing a higher demand for cars as buyers turn to personal mobility in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to a strong festive season and a clear preference for personal mobility, the PV business posted its highest sales in last 33 quarters,” Tata Motors CEO and MD Guenter Butschek said. Consolidated net profit came in at ₹29.06 billion for the third quarter, compared with a profit of ₹17.38 billion a year earlier.
The luxury carmaker, however, reported a loss of ₹3.14 billion in the previous quarter as the pandemic dented business in several of its key markets. Retail sales at luxury car unit JLR — which rakes in most of the firm’s revenue — were up 13.1% from a quarter ago, but still 9% lower than pre-pandemic levels.
While the festive season in India helped lift sales during the December quarter, auto companies now also face a global shortage of microprocessor chips and shipping containers.
Total revenue from operations rose 5.5% to ₹756.54 billion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath