Tata Motors Q3 global sales rises 2%

Mumbai

13 January 2022 22:05 IST

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3 FY22, including that of Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 2,85,445 units higher by 2% compared with Q3 FY21, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,02,772 units, higher by 14%.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3 FY22 stood at 1,82,673 units, lower by 3%.

For Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales stood at 83,110 vehicles (JLR number for Q3 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 13,928 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,518 vehicles while those of Land Rover stood at 69,592 vehicles, it added.