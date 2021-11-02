Industry

Tata Motors Q2 net loss widens to ₹4,416 crore

Tata Motors Limited. (TML) on Monday reported widening of consolidated net loss to ₹4,415.54 crore for the quarter ended September 30, due to higher expenses and lower sales of British arm JLR, amid a global shortage of semiconductors.

The company had posted a consolidated net loss of ₹307.26 crore in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹61,378.82 crore against ₹53,530 crore in the year-earlier quarter, it added.

Total expenses were ₹65,712.83 crore, compared with ₹54,982.77 crore a year earlier. British arm Jaguar Land Rover had revenue of £3.9 billion with a pre-tax loss of £302 million in the second quarter, the company said. On a standalone basis, TML posted a net loss of ₹659.33 crore. It had a net loss of ₹1,212.45 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

In Q2 FY22, wholesales, including exports, increased 56.3% to 1,71,823 units, Tata Motors added.


