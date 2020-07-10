Tata Motors Q1 global wholesales plunge 64%

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter of FY21 were at 11,598 units

10 July 2020 22:44 IST

Tata Motors Group’s global wholesales, including those of JLR, declined 64% to 91,594 units in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, from a year earlier.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter of FY21 were at 11,598 units, a decline of 89%, from the same period last year, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles declined 49% to 79,996 units in the quarter, compared with the first quarter of FY20.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover stood at 65,425 vehicles (JLR numbers for Q1 FY21 include CJLR — JLR’s Chinese joint venture — volume of 16,513 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter accounted for 17,971 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter stood at 47,454 vehicles, Tata Motors said.