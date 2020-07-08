Tata Motors offers 6-month EMI holiday on Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

MUMBAI

08 July 2020 18:16 IST

Tata Motors has announced a financing scheme for its Tiago, Nexon and Altroz models whereby customers can make zero down payment, avail a 6-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly) and have access up to 100% on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years.

This offer has been made through a tie up with Karur Vysya Bank to eligible salaried and self-employed persons.

Tata Motors has also offered step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to eight years through its association with multiple financing partners. For ₹5,555 as starting EMI, one can own Altroz. Nexon and Tiago are also available for EMIs starting at ₹7499 and ₹4999 respectively, the company said in a statement.