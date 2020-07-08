Industry

Tata Motors offers 6-month EMI holiday on Tiago, Nexon and Altroz

Tata Motors has announced a financing scheme for its Tiago, Nexon and Altroz models whereby customers can make zero down payment, avail a 6-month EMI holiday (only interest needs to be serviced monthly) and have access up to 100% on-road funding for a loan tenure of five years.

This offer has been made through a tie up with Karur Vysya Bank to eligible salaried and self-employed persons.

Tata Motors has also offered step-up EMIs on long tenure loans of up to eight years through its association with multiple financing partners. For ₹5,555 as starting EMI, one can own Altroz. Nexon and Tiago are also available for EMIs starting at ₹7499 and ₹4999 respectively, the company said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 8, 2020 6:17:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tata-motors-offers-6-month-emi-holiday-on-tiago-nexon-and-altroz/article32023131.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY