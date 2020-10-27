Industry

Tata Motors loss widens to ₹314 cr. on CV decline

Tata Motors Ltd. reported a wider consolidated net loss of ₹314 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 compared with a net loss of ₹217 crore a year earlier.

The auto major had reported a net loss of ₹8,438 crore in the quarter ended June.

Consolidated revenue in the latest quarter declined 18% to ₹53,530 crore due to a decline in commercial vehicle and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales volumes.

“Despite concerns around risk of a second wave of infection in many countries and other geopolitical risks, we expect a gradual recovery of demand and supply in the coming months,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, JLR returned to profit, which, however, remained below the year earlier, pre-COVID-19 levels.

Retail sales at the luxury unit declined 11.9% year-on-year. China sales rose 3.7% year-on-year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 27, 2020 11:15:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/tata-motors-loss-widens-to-314-cr-on-cv-decline/article32957684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY