Tata Motors launches the all-new Safari

Tata Motors on Monday launched its latest SUV - the all-new Safari, with a price tag of ₹14.69 lakhs onwards (ex-showroom Delhi) for the 6/7 seater.

“The Safari as our new flagship is connecting the aspirations of the discerning and evolved SUV customers. The new Safari is an impressive endorsement of our stated intent of enhancing presence in the faster growing market segments. We will make the Safari rule the Indian roads once again,” Guenter Butschek, MD and CEO, Tata Motors said.

The new Safari comes with a 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech diesel engine, a 2,741 mm wheelbase, a panoramic sunroof and a 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system, along with 6 and 7-seater options.

Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Safari had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its contemporary avatar, the new Safari is in-sync with the multifaceted lifestyles of today’s SUV customer. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity and premium features, the Safari not just blends in but ups the lifestyle quotient several notches higher. With the introduction of the ‘Adventure’ persona, customers have more choice to select the Safari that best compliments their individual personality to ‘Reclaim Your Life’.”

The all-new Tata Safari | Photo Credit: Vikrant Date

In a statement, Tata Motors said that In its new avatar, the Safari takes forward the brand’s rich legacy by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, the architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover. The OMEGARC architecture was first used in its SUV Harrier.

“In a challenging year, Tata Motors has exhibited a stellar performance in the passenger vehicles market last year, by clocking in over 23,000 unit sales every month successively from October 2020. Furthermore, in Q3FY21, the Tata Motors PV business posted its highest sales in the last 33 quarters,” the company said.