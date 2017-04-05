Tata Motors doubles Tiago production

Tata Motors Ltd. has doubled the production of its latest Tiago hatchback at Sanand Plant in Gujarat to meet the increasing demand, said a top official.

“We rolled out this product in April 2016. We got over 83,000 bookings and so far, more than 50,000 have been delivered,” said Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors.

“In less than a year’s time, we have doubled the production [of] Tiago from 3,000 to 6,000 per month,” he said.

Speaking after unveiling Tigor, a compact sedan, Mr. Pareek said the phasing out BS-III vehicles did not have much impact on Tata Motors as they had less inventory. Barring Indica and Indigo cars, all other vehicles are BS-IV compliant.