Tata Motors confident of sustaining growth amid supply chain concerns

22 February 2021 22:32 IST

Even as shortage of semiconductors, steel prices and muted macroeconomic indicators pose a challenge for the auto industry as it recovers from the impact of COVID-19, Tata Motors said growth in its passenger vehicles was sustainable, as it was driven by latent demand and its ‘new forever’ range of products, a senior executive said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Shailesh Chandra, president, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said he expected the PV industry to close the current fiscal with a decline of about 5%. This, he said, was an improvement given an earlier expectation of a 20% decline. For the coming financial year he expects a double-digit growth for the segment.

Steep ramp-up

Compared with the 12% decline in PVs for the industry year-to date, Tata Motors has seen a 46% growth. The backbone of the success is the company’s ‘new forever’ range of models, he added. “... but we have taken certain very transformative steps in the front-end as well as some stupendous effort on the back-end also, which has led to a very steep ramp up from sales of 11,000 units per month to nearly 27,000 units per month.”

“It is easy for us to sustain this because there is still a gap in terms of the booking rate and what we are able to supply even with the five products that we have. Now, we are adding Safari and plan to bring Hornbill in the current calendar. So, it is not only about sustaining this growth; we are actually very confident of growing from where we are,” Mr. Chandra said.

He noted that the industry had been seeing recovery since Q2 over the previous financial year which was a low base year. “... the silver lining is that the last 5-6 months have been double-digit growth for the industry. Also, typically after Diwali, there is a 35% drop in the demand which has not happened this year…,” he said.

He added that this showed there was sustenance of demand which the supply side is not able to meet and therefore there is a lot of latent demand remaining.

“...Given that the industry is at possibly the lowest level of inventory levels at channel partners and there is a need to replenish that, is showing that the demand is going to sustain for a while. Of course, it remains uncertain because the macroindicators are not that great. When you talk in terms of the whole economy, when you talk about the fuel prices, It’s not that good, but still it is sustaining because of a few factors,” he said.

The company, which on Monday unveiled the all-new Safari SUV with introductory prices ranging from ₹14.69 lakh to ₹21.45 lakh, said in a statement that while the shortage of semiconductor as well as steel was going to be a “real issue”, currently there was ‘no reason to panic’.

Shortage restricts potential

“From a supply side perspective...this is going to be a challenge for us also. There are a series of actions that we have taken to overcome that...and so far we have been able to manage. It’s an uncertain situation but there’s nothing to panic as of now,” he said, adding that this definitely restricted the entire industry from fully unleashing the potential in the demand that they were currently seeing.

He said the firm’s product strategy would depend on which segments that showed propensity for growing faster than the rest of the industry, and which ones were going to balloon in size going forward.

“There is a significant growth one is seeing in the SUVs. From a 9% share of SUVs about 10 years agp, it is now 33%. So it is gaining importance, there is a greater disposable income that you’re seeing...people are upgrading also from a lower segment to the higher segment and a big opportunity that one is seeing in the mid-size SUV space. It was important for us to tap this growth and be in that sweet spot where the future is headed towards,” he said.