Tata Motors announces hike in price for commercial vehicles

March 07, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Tata Motors has announced that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective from April 1, up to 2%.

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs. While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors recently announced the demerger of its commercial- and passenger vehicle segments into two separate listed entities to better capitalise on growth opportunities.

“The commercial vehicles business and its related investments would be housed in one entity and its passenger vehicle business, including electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and its related investments, would be part of the second entity,” the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.