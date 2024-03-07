GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Motors announces hike in price for commercial vehicles

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs,” Tata motors said in a statement.

March 07, 2024 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The price increase will vary as per individual model and variant.

The price increase will vary as per individual model and variant. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tata Motors has announced that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective from April 1, up to 2%.

“The price increase is to offset the residual impact of the past input costs. While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles,” the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors recently announced the demerger of its commercial- and passenger vehicle segments into two separate listed entities to better capitalise on growth opportunities.

“The commercial vehicles business and its related investments would be housed in one entity and its passenger vehicle business, including electric vehicles, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and its related investments, would be part of the second entity,” the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.