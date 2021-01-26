Tata likely to launch Moderna vaccine in India, says report

The company could team up with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research to carry out clinical trials of the vaccine candidate in India

Tata Medical & Diagnostics is said to have started initial discussions with Moderna Inc. for a partnership to launch its COVID-19 vaccine in India, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

Tata could team up with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to carry out clinical trials of Moderna’s vaccine candidate in India, the report added, citing officials familiar with the matter.

The Central government this month gave emergency-use approval to a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd. and the Indian Council of Medical Research; another vaccine licensed from Oxford University and AstraZeneca PLC that is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India was approved.

Moderna and Tata Medical & Diagnostics did not respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.