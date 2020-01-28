Tata group firms get together to create ecosystem for EVs

At least half a dozen Tata group firms have come together to create an ecosystem for electric vehicles (EVs) in India as Tata Motors launched its electric SUV Nexon at an introductory price starting from ₹13.99 lakh.

While Tata Power will provide the charging solutions, Tata Chemicals will manufacture lithium-ion battery cells and Tata Autocomp will work for localisation of the battery pack assembly and motor assembly for the electric vehicle.

TCS has developed the payments application for customers, Croma will provide a digital retail experience to customers, while Tata Motors Finance will provide affordable financing solutions for both personal and fleet segments.

This is the first time Tata Group firms are collaborating in such a manner for an integrated project. The idea is to leverage the expertise of each firm to create an ecosystem for electric vehicles, an idea propagated by Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran two years ago.

At the launch, Mr. Chandrasekaran said, “Through Tata uniEVerse, our group companies have synchronised their efforts to develop a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. I am delighted that this ecosystem has come together with the launch of Tata Nexon EV”

Tata Power has set up over 100 charging stations in India and the number will go up to 300 by March 2020 and to more than 650 by the end of the next fiscal.

Announcing the launch of Nexon EV, Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “The Nexon EV, the high performance, connected vehicle is uniquely suited to address the aspirations of Indian customers, and making EVs mainstream.”

Powered by Ziptron technology, Nexon claims a 312 km range on a single charge, an efficient high-voltage system, fast charging capability and extended battery life.