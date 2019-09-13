Tata firm launches India’s first maritime broadband

VSAT solutions provider Nelco, a Tata enterprise, on Friday announced the launch of maritime communication services, becoming India’s first company to provide broadband services to the maritime sector.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, and Anshu Prakash, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, inaugurated the services here on Friday.

Nelco, through global partnerships and infrastructure, including transponder capacity on the satellite of ISRO and service portfolio, will help energy, cargo and cruise vessels by enhancing operational efficiency.

The in-flight and maritime communications (IFMC) licence has not only enabled connectivity for on-board users on ships but also brings operational efficiencies for shipping companies which were less evolved until now.

P.J. Nath, MD & CEO of NELCO, said, “Nelco is proud to announce the launch of its maritime communication services, enabling any maritime vessel sailing in Indian waters to have high quality, uninterrupted access to broadband Internet. We will also be offering a bouquet of digital services to cater to the needs of various maritime vessels. Going forward, we believe that we will be able to fully meet the communication needs of the maritime industry.”