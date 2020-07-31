Tata Capital to invest ₹225 cr. in Biocon Biologics for 0.85% stake

Bengaluru

31 July 2020 12:35 IST

Deal values Biocon Biologics an equity valuation of $3.5 billion.

Biocon Ltd., a biopharmaceuticals company, on July 31 announced that the Board of its subsidiary, Biocon Biologics India Limited, approved a primary equity investment by Tata Capital Growth Fund.

As per the terms of the proposed agreement, Tata Capital will invest ₹225 crore for a 0.85% minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at an equity valuation of ₹26,250 crore, or $3.5 billion, and an enterprise valuation of ₹30,400 crore or $4.0 billion.

The transaction is subject to standard condition precedents and approvals. Post the completion of this transaction, Biocon will hold 95.25% stake in Biocon Biologics, as per a company statement.

Dr. Christiane Hamacher, CEO, Biocon Biologics, said: “This equity infusion is the next step in our journey of unlocking value. Through prudent investments in R&D and high-quality manufacturing infrastructure, we are confident of achieving our aspiration of serving 5 million patients through our biosimilars portfolio and achieving a target revenue of USD 1 billion in FY22.”