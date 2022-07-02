Swiss-based Gurit Oragadam plant goes on stream

Gurit Wind Pvt. Ltd. will provide direct employment to 300 people

Swiss-based Gurit group has established an advanced composite solutions plant at Oragadam at an investment of ₹250 crore on plant and machinery.

It was inaugurated by Gurit group chairman Rudolf Hadorn and CEO Mitja Schulz. It is spread over 16 acres of land at Greenbase Industrial and Logistics Park, it said in a statement.

The constructed area of the plant is more than 3,80,000 sqft. for composite materials, core kitting, tooling & manufacturing solutions and structural profiles business to serve the wind industry.

Going forward, it plans to manufacture more products for the wind industry in India.

“This facility in Chennai will be home to all our Gurit wind-related activities like mould making, manufacturing solutions, extrusion of recycled PET, engineering and customizing of core material kits as well as pultruded carbon profiles which will then be converted to spar caps for wind blades for our customers,” said Mr. Schulz.

“So, a lot of value add which Gurit is now having, is underneath one roof in this campus. Soon this will be Gurit’s biggest manufacturing plant on the planet,” he said.

Gurit, a leader in advanced composite solutions for the wind energy, marine and other industries is listed company in the stock exchange of Switzerland.