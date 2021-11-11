Suzuki expects 6% dip in its India auto sales

Carmaker cuts global sales forecast

Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corporation on Thursday said it expected its automobile sales in India to decline 6% year-on-year and has cut its overall global sales forecast for the ongoing fiscal by 2.25 lakh units on account of the semiconductor shortage.

In a financial presentation, the company — whose unit Maruti Suzuki India is the largest carmaker in the country — forecast its total global sales for the ongoing fiscal at 24.86 lakh units, 2.25 lakh units lower from the previous forecast.

Impact from India

In the last financial year, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) had total sales of 25.71 lakh units. “Full-year sales in India are expected to decrease by 6% year-on-year,” SMC added. In the pandemic-hit FY21, Maruti Suzuki India sold 14,57,861 units and so far in the first half of the ongoing fiscal ended September 30, the Indian carmaker had sold a total of 7,33,155 units.

SMC said it had also revised downwards its annual production plan for the ongoing fiscal to 25.79 lakh units, which is 2.99 lakh units less than initially planned.

In the previous fiscal, the company had total production of 26.51 lakh units.