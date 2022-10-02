Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

Lalatendu Mishra October 02, 2022 09:08 IST

Tulsi Tanti’s death comes at a time when Suzlon Energy is in the process of raising ₹1,200 crore through a rights issue

Suzlon Energy Ltd. founder and chairman Tulsi Tanti has passed away. He died on the night of October 1, following a cardiac arrest. “With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Shri Tulsi R. Tanti, the Founder, the Chairman & Managing Director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited on 1st October 2022. Shri Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day,” the company said in a filing with stock exchanges. His death comes at a time when the company, which is into manufacturing and servicing of wind turbines, is in the process of raising ₹1,200 crore through a rights issue. “In this difficult time, the Company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the Company,” the filing said.



