Survey shows 59% firms are eyeing raises

Mumbai

14 April 2021 05:14 IST

As the economy moves to a recovery path after a sharp decline last year, a study has shown that 59% of companies in India intend to give salary increments to employees in 2021.

According to Genius Consultants’ ‘10th Hiring, Attrition and Compensation Trend 2021-22’, the increment scenario seems “welcoming with 59% of companies saying that increment is on the cards, which will range between 5-10% whereas 20% think increment will be less than 5%.” The study was done online among 1,200 firms in February and March across sectors.

Advertising

Advertising