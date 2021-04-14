Industry

Survey shows 59% firms are eyeing raises

As the economy moves to a recovery path after a sharp decline last year, a study has shown that 59% of companies in India intend to give salary increments to employees in 2021.

According to Genius Consultants’ ‘10th Hiring, Attrition and Compensation Trend 2021-22’, the increment scenario seems “welcoming with 59% of companies saying that increment is on the cards, which will range between 5-10% whereas 20% think increment will be less than 5%.” The study was done online among 1,200 firms in February and March across sectors.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 14, 2021 5:14:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/survey-shows-59-firms-are-eyeing-raises/article34314174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY