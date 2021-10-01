Industry

Surging power demand may spur coal crisis

Workers drill at an open cast coal field at Dhanbad district in Jharkhand. File   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Utilities are scrambling to secure coal supplies as inventories hit critical lows after a surge in power demand from industries and sluggish imports due to record global prices push power plants to the brink.

More than half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants have fuel stocks of less than three days, government data showed, far short of guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks. Prices of power-generation fuels are surging globally as electricity demand rebounds with industrial growth. India is competing against buyers such as China, which is under pressure to ramp up imports amid a severe power crunch.


