Surging power demand may spur coal crisis

More than half of India’s 135 coal-fired power plants have fuel stocks of less than three days, government data showed, far short of guidelines recommending supplies of at least two weeks. Prices of power-generation fuels are surging globally as electricity demand rebounds with industrial growth. India is competing against buyers such as China, which is under pressure to ramp up imports amid a severe power crunch.