Supreme Court irked over bulky filings by Amazon, Future

Irked over “truckload” of bulky documents filed by parties in a batch of petitions arising out of the Amazon-Future Retail case, the Supreme Court Tuesday asked whether the purpose was just to drag on or “harass the judges” and sought a common small compilation of documents.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N.V. Ramana and Justices A.S. Bopanna and Hima Kohli asked the counsel for parties to file small volume of documents so that the matter can be disposed of, and fixed the case for hearing on December 8.

“I am sorry to say to all of you. What is the fun in filing 22-23 volumes of records? How many documents both sides have filed repeatedly and is it the purpose of just dragging on or otherwise to harass the judges,” said the CJI. “It is completely unnecessary,” senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Future group, said, and suggested both sides could file a common document.