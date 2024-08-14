The Supreme Court on Wednesday (August 14, 2024) revived insolvency proceedings against Byju's by putting a previous tribunal order on hold, in a victory for U.S. lenders that say they are owed $1 billion by the education technology company.

The Supreme Court order is a setback to company founder Byju Raveendran who earlier this month regained control of the startup that was once India's most valuable at $22 billion.

Byju's did not immediately respond to a request to comment on the court order.

The company was undergoing insolvency proceedings following a complaint by the BCCI which said it was not paid sponsorship dues. The two sides subsequently settled the dispute and an appeals tribunal halted the insolvency proceedings.

A revival of the proceedings will put control of the company back in the hands of a court-appointed insolvency administrator.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear an appeal by U.S.-based Glas Trust, which represents some lenders of a Byju's group company, putting on hold the earlier order that had quashed insolvency proceedings against Byju's.

