Supreme Court admits appeal in Ricoh matter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday admitted an appeal filed by investor Kalpraj Dharamshi and Rekha Jhunjhunwala consortium against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) decision setting aside their takeover bid for IT peripherals and services firm, Ricoh India.
Ordering that status quo be maintained in the matter, a Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and B.R. Gavai issued notice to Kotak Investment Advisors Limited, which has to respond in four weeks.
“Permission to file appeal is granted. Issue notice, returnable in four weeks. The parties are directed to maintain status quo, as it exists today, until further orders,” the court recorded in a short order.
On August 5, the NCLAT had set aside the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) order approving the bids placed by the consortium for Ricoh.
The Appellate Tribunal had given the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Ricoh India 10 days to decide afresh on the resolution plan, failing which, Ricoh would face liquidation as the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Period (CIRP) timeline under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code has already lapsed, the appellate tribunal further said.
The NCLAT decision was based on a plea by Kotak Investment Advisors Limited against the approval given by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to the resolution plan in November last year.
The NCLAT had primarily rejected the consortium’s bids saying they were accepted by the Ricoh resolution professional after the expiry of the deadline. This, the NCLAT had said, was a “grave error.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath