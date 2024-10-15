ADVERTISEMENT

Sunil Mittal joins Ambani to pitch for satellite cos buying spectrum

Published - October 15, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Telecom leaders advocate for satellite companies to pay license fees and buy airwaves for fair competition

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Aditya Birla group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and founder of Bharti Airtel Sunil Bharati Mittal, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. Akash Ambani and others at the 8th International Telecommunication Union - World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU-WTSA), at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

Telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) joined his rival Mukesh Ambani-led Jio, to make a strong case for satellite companies paying license fee as well as buying airwaves for their telecom services just like legacy companies do, in a bid to create a level-playing field.

Speaking at the India Mobile Conference, Mr. Mittal, who heads India’s second largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel, said existing telecom companies will take satellite services into the remotest parts.

Reliance's Jio Platforms clears hurdle in bid to launch satellite internet in India

“And those satellite companies who have ambitions to come into urban areas, serving retail customers, just need to pay the telecom licenses like everyone else. They are bound to the same conditions,” he said.

“They need to buy the spectrum as the telecom companies do and need to pay the license as the telecom companies do, and also secure the networks of the telecom companies,” he said in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ambani's Reliance lobbies India on satellite spectrum in new face-off with Musk

Last week, Ambani’s Reliance Jio had written to Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia opposing the telecom regulator TRAI’s recommendation of satellite broadband being allocated and not auctioned.

Elon Musk’s Starlink and global peers like Amazon’s Project Kuiper back an administrative allocation.

