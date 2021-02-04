Sundram Fasteners profit climbs to record ₹124 crore

Precision parts maker plans to return annual capex to pre-COVID level of ₹300 cr. as volumes recover

Sundram Fasteners Ltd. plans to return its annual capital expenditure to the pre-COVID-19 level of ₹300 crore in the next fiscal year after a good ramp up in sales volume helped it post a record standalone quarterly profit of ₹124 crore in the October-December, Managing Director Arathi Krishna said.

“The company, on an average, invested around ₹300 crore every year for three years,” Ms. Krishna told reporters on Thursday. “For FY21, we had to drop our capex... to ₹150 crore. Next fiscal, we are expecting go back to pre-COVID levels in terms of capex,” she said, adding that about 10% of that spending would be earmarked for the defence and aerospace businesses.

The manufacturer of precision components for the automotive, infrastructure and aviation sectors has forayed into aerospace and defence as it works to reduce its dependence on the auto industry and aims to raise its share of revenue from other sectors to 25% in the coming years. Currently, the share of auto and non-auto business stands at 80:20.

Third-quarter net profit rose 20% from a year earlier to ₹124 crore as revenue from operations jumped 36% to ₹942 crore.

“The Q3 of FY20 net profit included one-time deferred tax of Rs.42 crore, excluding that then the increase in PAT is 103%,” she said.

“It is the highest ever standalone net profit recorded by the company. It was achieved on the back of increase in domestic demand and revival in export. The previous highest net profit of Rs.111 crore was posted during Q3 of 2018-19,” she said.

“The last two years were difficult year for the automobile sector. Now, we are seeing remarkable recovery. We are optimistic and it will keep us going. Our capacity utilisation has reached 75%. There is a good ramp in sales and we expect that to continue for a few more quarters,” she said.

During the quarter under review, SFL reported domestic sales of Rs.637 crore and export of Rs. 277 crore, marking an increase of 42.8% and 23.7% respectively.

SFL’s earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased by 65% to Rs.206 crore due to the cost control measures (it contributed 1% to1.5% of EBITDA) and improvement in operational efficiency.

On the rising commodity prices, which she described it as a worrisome. The first leg of it was shared with customers, while they have not responded to recent price rise. We have to wait and see how they will respond.

SFL continues to exercise stringent measures to contain its operating costs to ensure its operating margins are sustained, she said.

In view of the impact of pandemic, SFL reduced its employees salaries in May 2020. With improving business conditions, it was restored during the third quarter to pre-Covid-19 levels.

On the international business, she said that the Chinese venture returned to pre-Covid level with a revenue of Rs.27 crore every month. There was a improvement in the US market. The drop is now around 2% against 15%-16%. Europe and Germany are also slowly coming back.

The board, on Thursday reappointed Suresh Krishna as chairman and non-executive director for a period of five years from July 1 and Arathi Krishna as managing director for five years from May 3 onwards respectively.