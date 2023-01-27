Sundaram Home Finance to hike interest rates on FD from Feb. 1

January 27, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd (SHFL) has announced an upward revision in interest rates on Fixed Deposits for a tenure ranging from one to three years with effect from February 1.

It was the fifth upward revision during this fiscal, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance in a statement.

For senior citizens, the interest rates on two-year deposits has been increased by 50 basis points to 8% per annum (7.50%). On one-year and three-year deposits, the interest rates has been hiked to 7.70% (7.50%) and 8% (7.80%) respectively.

For Trusts, SHFL has increased the rates on one, two- and three-year deposits to 7.20% (7.15%), 7.50% (7.15%) and 8% respectively.

For individuals other than senior citizens, the rates have been increased to 7.20% (7.15%), 7.50% (7.15%) and 7.50% (7.30%) on one, two- and three-year deposits.

The interest rates on four and five deposits remain unchanged.

“Depositors have reacted positively to the over 2% upward revision in our FD interest rate this year with our gross mobilizations having crossed ₹350 crore,” said MD Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy.

During the first half of FY23, SHFL registered a net profit of ₹97.5 crore on disbursements of ₹1,740 crore.