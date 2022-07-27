Sundaram Home Finance Q1 net rises 18% to ₹47 crore

Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

July 27, 2022

Disbursements increase to ₹796 crore from ₹249 crore a year earlier

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. posted a 18% rise in net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹47 crore, on the back of rising demand for home loans.

Disbursements increased to ₹796 crore from ₹249 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

For the second quarter in succession, the company achieved disbursements of close to ₹800 crore. In Q4 last year, the company had registered disbursements of ₹794 crore.

“We have seen the positive disbursements trend from Q4 of last year continuing into Q1 this year driven by an increasing demand for home loans in tier 2 and 3 towns in the southern markets,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD.