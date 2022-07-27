Industry

Sundaram Home Finance Q1 net rises 18% to ₹47 crore

Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy. File

Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd. posted a 18% rise in net profit for the first quarter ended June to ₹47 crore, on the back of rising demand for home loans.

Disbursements increased to ₹796 crore from ₹249 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

For the second quarter in succession, the company achieved disbursements of close to ₹800 crore. In Q4 last year, the company had registered disbursements of ₹794 crore.

“We have seen the positive disbursements trend from Q4 of last year continuing into Q1 this year driven by an increasing demand for home loans in tier 2 and 3 towns in the southern markets,” said Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
business (general)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2022 10:24:33 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sundaram-home-finance-q1-net-rises-18-to-47-crore/article65689656.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY