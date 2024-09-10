ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Home Finance eyes ₹225 crore disbursal in Madhya Pradesh

Published - September 10, 2024 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The opening of new branches in Maharashtra and Rajasthan in recent months is aimed at steadily increasing SHFL’s presence outside of South India

The Hindu Bureau

Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan opening the new branch in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd (SHFL) is aiming for a 50% increase in its home loan disbursals for the current fiscal while opening the Indore branch in Madhya Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last fiscal, the company disbursed ₹150 crore in Madhya Pradesh and is targeting disbursements of ₹225 crore, a growth of 50% this year, said Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan.

SHFL already has a branch in Bhopal. The current move of opening new branches in Maharashtra and Rajasthan in recent months is aimed at steadily increasing SHFL’s presence outside of South India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next 12-18 months, SHFL is planning to open three more branches in MP, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Increasing affordability, residential properties ranging from small homes to villas and increasing demand for plots are said to be the reasons for SHFL’s foray into Indore. Besides, it will cater to the growing market needs.

“We are also seeing an increasing presence of MSMEs and that provides us with opportunities to provide working capital funding,” he said.

“We believe that in terms of ticket sizes, credit profiles and growth opportunities, Indore presents a sweet spot,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US