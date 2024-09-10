GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sundaram Home Finance eyes ₹225 crore disbursal in Madhya Pradesh

The opening of new branches in Maharashtra and Rajasthan in recent months is aimed at steadily increasing SHFL’s presence outside of South India

Published - September 10, 2024 02:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan opening the new branch in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Sundaram Home Finance Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan opening the new branch in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sundaram Home Finance Ltd (SHFL) is aiming for a 50% increase in its home loan disbursals for the current fiscal while opening the Indore branch in Madhya Pradesh.

Last fiscal, the company disbursed ₹150 crore in Madhya Pradesh and is targeting disbursements of ₹225 crore, a growth of 50% this year, said Managing Director D. Lakshminarayanan.

SHFL already has a branch in Bhopal. The current move of opening new branches in Maharashtra and Rajasthan in recent months is aimed at steadily increasing SHFL’s presence outside of South India.

Over the next 12-18 months, SHFL is planning to open three more branches in MP, said the wholly owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd.

Increasing affordability, residential properties ranging from small homes to villas and increasing demand for plots are said to be the reasons for SHFL’s foray into Indore. Besides, it will cater to the growing market needs.

“We are also seeing an increasing presence of MSMEs and that provides us with opportunities to provide working capital funding,” he said.

“We believe that in terms of ticket sizes, credit profiles and growth opportunities, Indore presents a sweet spot,” he said.

Published - September 10, 2024 02:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.