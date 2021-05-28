Sundaram Finance Q4 net rises 60%, NPAs decline

COVID wave may delay recovery to Jan.-March: DMD Raju

Sundaram Finance Ltd. reported a 60% rise in standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 31 (Q4) to ₹209 crore. Disbursements climbed 13% to ₹3,305 crore.

For FY21, the company saw net profit grow to ₹809 crore from ₹724 crore in the previous year. Disbursements declined to ₹11,742 crore (₹15,175 crore).

This was primarily due to the COVID-led lockdown and associated disruptions to the overall economy in Q1 and Q2 of FY21, and the adverse impact to the automotive sector, said Rajiv Lochan, managing director.

Assets under management grew 3% to ₹30,882 crore as on March 31 from a year earlier. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 2.28% from 2.77%. The board recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per share.

Deputy MD A.N. Raju said the pandemic was spurring some small operators of trucks to move across segments. “Some who operated in the large commercial vehicles (CVs) space have moved into the light CV segment.”

“Four weeks back, we had hoped... for a recovery in the CV sector by the second half of this year. Wave two has pushed recovery back by about three months,” he said. “We expect tippers to remain strong this year. Overall, we are confident of a recovery in the fourth quarter of this year.”