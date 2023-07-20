ADVERTISEMENT

Sundaram Clayton renamed TVS Holdings Ltd.

July 20, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 02:04 am IST - CHENNAI

An application for the change of name was filed by Sundaram Clayton Ltd. with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai and the name change was approved.

The Hindu Bureau

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Auto components manufacturer Sundaram Clayton Ltd. (SCL) has been renamed TVS Holdings Ltd. (TVSH)

This follows the amalgamation of TVS Holdings Pvt. Ltd. with SCL effective June 16.

An application for the change of name was filed by SCL with the Registrar of Companies, Chennai and the name change was approved. The Articles and Memorandum of Association stand amended accordingly, it said in a regulatory filing.

TVSH is the promoter of TVS Motor Co. in which it holds 50.26%.

Shares of the company rose ₹130.45, or 2.65%, to close at ₹5052.35 on the BSE on Wednesday.

