Sundaram Clayton profit surges 23.4%

Sundaram Clayton Ltd. (SCL) has reported a 23.43% increase in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 to ₹62.05 crore.

During the year under review, the total income contracted to ₹395 crore from ₹456 crore, while total expenditure stood at ₹324 crore (₹410 crore).

Mentioning that all plants and offices had to be shut down due to COVID-19, SCL said that it resumed operations at its manufacturing units and all offices partially after obtaining the necessary approvals.

The company had paid an interim dividend of ₹31 per share during March 2020.