Sundaram arm buys Principal

Sundaram Asset Management Co. Ltd. (SAMC), a 100% subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd., has announced the purchase of the asset management businesses of Principal Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. (Principal).

Sundaram will acquire the schemes managed by Principal and acquire 100% of the share capital of Principal along with Principal Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd., and Principal Retirement Advisors Pvt. Ltd. Principal will continue to operate the businesses until the deal is closed, said Sundaram Finance in a regulatory filing.

As a significant player in the fund management space, Sundaram has over Rs. 40,000 crore in assets under management. As of December 2020, Principal has assets under management of Rs. 7,447 crore.

At present SAMC is in the business of administrating and managing or advising mutual fund schemes of Sundaram MF, whereas Principal AMC is in the business of administrating and managing or advising MF schemes of the Principal Mutual Fund, it said.

