Industry

Sun Pharma shares climb 4% after Q3 net profit doubles

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Friday climbed 3.91% to ₹586.45 on the BSE after the company reported financial results for quarter ended December.

The firm reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,852.48 crore on account of robust sales in most of its markets, compared with ₹913.52 crore a year earlier, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹8,836.78 crore compared with ₹8,154.85 crore, it added. The board has proposed an interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for FY21, the company said. “Our Q3 performance reflects continued profitable business growth in a market that is gradually recovering from the impact of the global pandemic,” MD Dilip Shanghvi said. “Most of our businesses have done well over the third quarter last year.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2021 5:39:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sun-pharma-shares-climb-4-after-q3-net-profit-doubles/article33698885.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY