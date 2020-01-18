Sugar production witnesses a slump in the current season

Sugar production during the current sugar season till January 15 is 38.55 lakh tonnes lower compared to the same period last season, according to the Indian Sugar Mills’ Association.

The association said in a press release on Friday that 440 sugar mills were in operation till January 15 in the country and have produced 108.85 lakh tonnes of sugar compared to 147.40 lakh tonnes (produced by 511 mills) during the same period in 2018-2019 sugar season.

While the sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh are expected to produce almost the same quantity in 2019-2020 (October to September), production in Maharashtra and Karnataka has declined this year.

As many as 119 mills in Uttar Pradesh produced 43.78 lakh tonnes between October 2019 and January 15 this year as against 117 mills producing 41.93 lakh tonnes for the same period last season. In Maharashtra, 139 mills are in operation and have produced 25.51 lakh tonnes so far as against 189 mills producing 57.25 lakh tonnes during the corresponding period last season. As many as 63 sugar mills are in operation in Karnataka and have produced 21.90 lakh tonnes of sugar compared to 26.76 lakh tonnes by 65 mills during the same period last season.

Low capacity utilisation

The sugar mills in Tamil Nadu continue to face low capacity utilisation this sugar season too. Only 17 mills are in operations producing 1.5 lakh tonnes till January 15. Last sugar season, 28 mills produced 2.29 lakh tonnes till January 15, 2019.

The ISMA statement added that the total finalised quantity of Ethanol to be supplied, after the first tender, stood at 156 crore litre. Of the total finalised quantity, 72.23 crore litres of Ethanol will be supplied from B heavy molasses and sugarcane juice. It is learnt that the oil marketing companies will float the second round of tender soon.