Sugar output rises 31% to 142.7 lakh tonnes: ISMA

NEW DELHI

18 January 2021 22:25 IST

Higher sugarcane supply to aid growth

The country’s sugar output rose by 31% to 142.7 lakh tonnes in the first three-and-a-half months of the 2020-21 marketing year that started in October, industry association ISMA said on Monday.

Production in India, the world’s second-largest sugar-producing country, had been recorded at 108.9 lakh tonnes till January 15 of the 2019-20 marketing year (October-September).

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has projected sugar output to rise 13% to 310 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing year on likely higher availability of sugarcane, as against 274.2 lakh tonnes last year.

Releasing the latest production update, ISMA said the country’s sugar output is higher by 33.76 lakh tonne so far this year as compared to last year’s production for the corresponding period.

It said 487 sugar mills were in operation in the said period as against 440.

Sugar production in U.P., the country’s leading sugar- producing State, remained slightly lower at 42.99 lakh tonnes till January 15, as against 43.78 lakh tonne in the year-earlier period.