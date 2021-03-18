Sugar mills rush to sign for exports as prices rally
Overseas sales to help cut stockpiles
Indian mills have contracted to export 4.3 million tonnes of sugar so far in the 2020-21 season ending on September 30, a trade body said on Wednesday, as a rally in global prices to a four-year high and an export subsidy makes overseas sales lucrative.
Higher exports from the world’s second-biggest sugar producer could cap gains in global prices, which have been buoyed by lower production in Thailand, the world’s second-biggest exporter.
The exports will help India reduce stockpiles and support local prices of the sweetener, crucial in ensuring millions of cane farmers get government-mandated prices.
“Around 4.3 million tonnes of export contracts have already been signed,” the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said in a statement.