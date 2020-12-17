Sugar industry confident of meeting target

COIMBATORE

17 December 2020 04:18 IST

The sugar industry has welcomed the Centre’s decision on the export plan for 2020-2021 season.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the industry should be able to fulfil the export target of six million tonnes in 2020-2021 sugar season.

Several large importing countries have been enquiring about Indian sugar this season. With a drop in production in Thailand, there is an opportunity for India to export to traditional markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Advertising

Advertising

At the current world prices, even if there is a small correction, exports would be viable with the subsidy of ₹6,000 a tonne.

World prices are higher now compared with the same period last season.