IndustryCOIMBATORE 17 December 2020 04:18 IST
Sugar industry confident of meeting target
Updated: 16 December 2020 23:50 IST
The sugar industry has welcomed the Centre’s decision on the export plan for 2020-2021 season.
According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the industry should be able to fulfil the export target of six million tonnes in 2020-2021 sugar season.
Several large importing countries have been enquiring about Indian sugar this season. With a drop in production in Thailand, there is an opportunity for India to export to traditional markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.
At the current world prices, even if there is a small correction, exports would be viable with the subsidy of ₹6,000 a tonne.
World prices are higher now compared with the same period last season.
