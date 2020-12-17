Sugar industry confident of meeting target

The sugar industry has welcomed the Centre’s decision on the export plan for 2020-2021 season.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the industry should be able to fulfil the export target of six million tonnes in 2020-2021 sugar season.

Several large importing countries have been enquiring about Indian sugar this season. With a drop in production in Thailand, there is an opportunity for India to export to traditional markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

At the current world prices, even if there is a small correction, exports would be viable with the subsidy of ₹6,000 a tonne.

World prices are higher now compared with the same period last season.