Industry

Sugar industry confident of meeting target

The sugar industry has welcomed the Centre’s decision on the export plan for 2020-2021 season.

According to the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), the industry should be able to fulfil the export target of six million tonnes in 2020-2021 sugar season.

Several large importing countries have been enquiring about Indian sugar this season. With a drop in production in Thailand, there is an opportunity for India to export to traditional markets such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

At the current world prices, even if there is a small correction, exports would be viable with the subsidy of ₹6,000 a tonne.

World prices are higher now compared with the same period last season.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 4:20:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Industry/sugar-industry-confident-of-meeting-target/article33349433.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY