Strong sales drives MRF Ltd. Q2 net up by fivefold

November 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

Strong sales drove MRF Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the September quarter up by almost fivefold to ₹587 crore over the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 7% to ₹6,217 crore. Cost of materials slid to ₹3,749 crore from ₹4,161 crore, the tyre major said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹572 crore (₹124 crore) and revenue from operations of ₹6,088 crore against ₹5,719 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and it will be payable by November 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.