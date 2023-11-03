ADVERTISEMENT

Strong sales drives MRF Ltd. Q2 net up by fivefold

November 03, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Strong sales drove MRF Ltd.’s consolidated net profit for the September quarter up by almost fivefold to ₹587 crore over the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 7% to ₹6,217 crore. Cost of materials slid to ₹3,749 crore from ₹4,161 crore, the tyre major said in a statement.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of ₹572 crore (₹124 crore) and revenue from operations of ₹6,088 crore against ₹5,719 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The board declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share and it will be payable by November 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US