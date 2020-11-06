Industry

STPI invests ₹400 cr. in office, connectivity infra

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is investing up to ₹400 crore in setting up office and connectivity infrastructure across several cities, offering small technology firms a ‘plug-and-play’ facility.

“This is a first for us in places such as Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Deoghar, Koraput, Kohima, Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, while we are expanding existing infrastructure in places such as Bengaluru,” said Omkar Rai, Director-General, STPI.

“Each of these locations would host seats covering 10,000-40,000 sq.ft. of IT grade infrastructure,” he added.

Other cities in which work on incubation infrastructure was either completed or was in progress included Mohali, Srinagar, Prayagraj, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Bhubaneshwar, Agartala, Jaipur, Ranchi, Kolkata and Nagpur, Dr. Rai said.

Separately, the government arm is also offering grants and incubation opportunities to start-ups as part of its Next Gen Incubation Scheme.

In collaboration with the private sector, the agency is also aiming to raise funds to the tune of ₹120 crore for the scheme.

He added that exports via STPI rose from ₹3.75 lakh crore (and 3,924 exporting units) in 2017-18 to ₹4.47 lakh crore (and 4,433 units) in 2019-20.

