Stimulus to cost 0.34% of GDP: Barclays

Mumbai

15 May 2020 23:33 IST

Measures pegged at 0.34% of GDP

The actual hit to government finances from the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the last two days was pegged at ₹66,500 crore, or 0.34% of the GDP, by Barclays.

Aggregating all the measures, Barclays said the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cumulatively have, so far, announced steps worth over ₹15 lakh crore, leaving ₹4.25 lakh crore worth of announcements remaining to hit the ₹20-lakh crore mark announced by PM Narendra Modi. From an ‘actual fiscal impact’ perspective, the moves announced on Thursday will cost only ₹11,000 crore, the brokerage said, adding it had so far taken a hit of ₹66,500 crore only.

